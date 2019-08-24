Approximately 45 mins ago, a boater jumped off their boat and hasn't been seen since.

According to spectators, the Lake Shootout has been suspended while search and rescue teams look for a missing boater.

Several divers have been in the water, but have failed to locate him. They have canvased the area, going boat to boat searching with no current success.

They are reading to use a sonar search to look through the area. No current timeline is available for when the race will resume.