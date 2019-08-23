Save the date! The 18th annual Citizens Against Domestic Violence Brunch, sponsored by the Law Office of Barbara VanTine, will be held October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Lodge of Four Seasons Campana Hall in Lake Ozark.

Save the date! The 18th annual Citizens Against Domestic Violence Brunch, sponsored by the Law Office of Barbara VanTine, will be held October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Lodge of Four Seasons Campana Hall in Lake Ozark. The theme this year is “Favorite Holiday.” Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available, with upgrades made to various sponsorship levels this year.

In 2018, approximately 450 people attended the event which includes food from more than 25 Lake area restaurants. Each year, attendees go all out to decorate tables according to the theme. The program includes victim testimonials and information about how CADV helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Lake of the Ozarks community. CADV provides services and support to men, women and children in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties. The brunch coincides with October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In addition to enjoying a buffet of signature dishes, the event will include a live auction of unique Lake-area items and a 50/50 raffle. Mike Clayton, morning show host at Mix 92.7, will serve as the EMCEE.

New this year, the event will be set up with tables of 10, providing additional seating for top-level sponsors. Also, golf cart shuttling from the parking lot to the venue will be available.

There are several levels of sponsorship. A $1,000 Platinum Sponsorship level includes a reserved table (10 tickets), valet parking, access to being first in line for food (following the event sponsor The Law Office of Barbara VanTine), and a bottle of wine. Platinum Sponsors have a logo displayed at the brunch and will be recognized prominently at the event. A $500 Gold Sponsor will receive a table at the brunch (10 tickets), have a logo displayed at the brunch as well as be prominently recognized at the event. A $250 Silver Sponsor receives four tickets to the event, with a business name recognized at the brunch. A $100 Business Sponsor will receive two tickets to the brunch and have a business name recognized at the event.

Local restaurants are asked to contact CADV if they are interested in providing food. Restaurants are allowed to decorate their stations and display information about their business. Table hostesses to decorate tables and volunteers are also needed. Individual tickets are available for $20. The brunch is the largest fundraiser of the year for CADV and all money stays local to provide much-needed services to clients.

Located in Camdenton, CADV provides safe shelter for hundreds of women and children, takes hotline calls, provides legal advocacy, support groups, free counseling and other services.

Brunch sponsorship forms, hostess forms, flyers and event information are available on CADV's website. For more information about CADV/VOC go to www.cadv-voc.org or call 573-346-9630.