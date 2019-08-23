Caroline Toole, grant manager for the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance and a member of the Lake of the Ozarks chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist, was announced the winner of the 2019 Stream Team Ambassador Award by MDC Stream Team Coordinator, Amy Meier, on August 17, 2019. According to Ms. Meier, " For the Ambassador Award, Program staff choose Stream Team volunteers who exemplify one or more of the three main goals of the Program – Education, Stewardship, and/or Advocacy. Caroline’s vast experience, participation, and mentorship in the Program over the last 27 years of her membership more than qualify her for this prestigious recognition. The impact she has and continues to make on future generations of stream conservationists is truly invaluable."Caroline has taught at School of the Osage and Climax Springs and frequently involves students and adults in Stream Team activities.