Robert L. Whitehouse, Jr. passed away suddenly on the morning of Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, at the age of 66.

Robert was an accomplished machinist and had a vast knowledge of mechanics and cars. He was also a gunsmith and loved spending time with numerous family members and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Whitehouse (Linn Creek, MO). Preceded in death by his father, Robert Whitehouse I (St Louis, MO). Lovingly remembered by his mother, Arlene Whitehouse (St Louis, MO), sister, Georgetta Cutrona (St Louis, MO), sister, Mary Tinelli, (Scottsdale, AZ), daughter, Jaimee Shell (Olathe, KS), son in law, Frank Shell (Olathe, KS), grandson, Gabriel Shell (Olathe, KS), daughter, Kristy Whitehouse (Portland, OR), son in law, Adam Niswonger (Portland OR), grandson, Jude Niswonger (Portland, OR), son, Robert Whitehouse III (Linn Creek, MO).

Service of Remembrance will be held at St Anthony Catholic Church, 1874 MO-5, Camdenton, Missouri 65020, on Saturday, August 24th, at 11:00am. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.