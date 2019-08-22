Although a nationwide data breach was reported by a vendor for School of the Osage, district officials have not received any evidence that the limited student information that may have been involved has been misused.

The School of the Osage School District has been notified of a data security incident by Pearson AIMSweb, an outside vendor used by school districts across the state to provide support and educational services to individual students.

According to Pearson, it discovered that some student data stored on their servers may have been disclosed to an unauthorized party including student first and last names as well as birth dates.

In a statement posted on the district’s website, School of the Osage reported, “we have been assured by Pearson that no grade or assessment information was affected by the incident. Also, please note that Pearson is not provided with and does not maintain any Social Security numbers, credit card data, or other financial information.”

To date, the district does not have any evidence that this information has been misused but felt it important to make students and parents aware of the situation. Pearson has been actively working with law enforcement to determine the source of the incident and to take all steps necessary to protect the student information it maintains as part of its services.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, thousands of schools and students were affected by the Pearson data breach. Educational software developer Pearson announced that it suffered a data breach of its AIMSweb platform. The FBI first alerted Pearson to the issue, and after investigating, the company discovered approximately 13,000 educational institutions’ AIMSweb accounts were breached by an unknown individual. There could be thousands of individual student accounts at each different institution, leaving the total number of victims unclear.

As a precautionary measure, Pearson is offering complimentary credit monitoring services from Experian to each affect individual. To activate this offer and start the monitoring process, please use the information below:

Ensure that you enroll by: January 31, 2020 (Your code will not work after this date.)

Visit the Experian IdentityWorks website to enroll and provide your activation code:

If you are enrolling for an Adult: https://www.experianidworks.com/credit and provide your activation code: PF7N9N97G If you are enrolling for a minor: https://www.experianidworks.com/minorplus and provide your activation code: 4GCYX5C69

If you are redeeming this for a minor, provide your minor’s information when prompted. You will be covered for up to 12 months.

If you have questions about the product please contact Experian’s customer care team at 866-883-3309 by January 31, 2020. Be prepared to provide engagement number DB12466 as proof of eligibility for the identity restoration services by Experian.

Experian offers the following features once you enroll in Experian IdentityWorks for yourself or your minor:

Identity Restoration: Identity Restoration agents are immediately available to help you address credit and non-credit related fraud. Experian IdentityWorks ExtendCARE: You receive the same high-level of Identity Restoration support even after your Experian IdentityWorks membership has expired. Up to $1 Million Identity Theft Insurance**: Provides coverage for certain costs and unauthorized electronic fund transfers.