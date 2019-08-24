OakStar Bank recently organized a back to school drive to benefit students in the lake area. Each one of their five bank locations collected school supply items for students. The school supplies were collected during August by staff and customers. This year, OakStar Bank patron John Helm, owner of Exterior Design at the Lake, LLC, donated a large assortment of backpacks and lunch bags for students. With an abundance of generous patrons, the bank was able to send a plethora of school supplies to School of the Osage and the Camdenton R-III School District. “Our OakStar Bank employees look forward to this supply drive every year! We love knowing that children will be prepared for the new school year,” enthuses April Tate and Judy Pitts-Young.