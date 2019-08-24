The Hurricane Deck Lions Club is celebrating its 68th year since it’s beginning in April 1955.

The Hurricane Deck Lions Club is celebrating its 68th year since it’s beginning in April 1955. Throughout the years, we have supported important Lions projects that include Lions World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, AR, Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, MI, Mid-South Sight and Hearing Services in Memphis, TN and our own Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation in Columbia, MO.

Some of the other local projects we have supported include Boy and Girl Scouts, Community for Christ, Westside Senior Center, Laurie Health Fair with Glaucoma screening and hearing tests. We were instrumental in reviving the Annual Laurie Hillbilly Fair and provided a covered pavilion for the bands to play and a place for people to get out of the weather. We have provided gifts and food for needy families at Christmas, bought equipment for Missouri Lions Eye Research Foundation, helped purchase Jaws of Life for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District and many numerous charitable organizations. We provide college scholarships to high school graduates from Camdenton and Versailles schools. We have a program to assist needy adults and children to obtain eye exams and eyeglasses locally. One of our major projects is collection used eyeglasses to help improve the life of people in third world countries, who would otherwise not have the opportunity to have their eyes checked and receive eyeglasses. With the recent sale of our building, our Lions Club will continue to meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each Month and invite you to join us. For further information please contact 575-374-4211 or President Larry Wittrock 573-505-8126 or Vice President Larry Mowry 573-480-1219.