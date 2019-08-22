A Miller County woman facing multiple charges for an alleged burglary spree is free on $200,000 surety bond after being arrested in Camden County with an accomplice and a stash of stolen goods.

A Miller County woman facing multiple charges for an alleged burglary spree is free on $200,000 surety bond after being arrested in Camden County with an accomplice and a stash of stolen goods.

Jessica Colleen Whitworth, 21, was taken into custody on Aug. 17. Whitworth allegedly participated in as many as 6 burglaries on Willow Creek Rd and Dearest Ln in Camden County.

At least one reported incident was a burglary in progress with victims inside the residence. One of the victims was able to identify a car they had seen driving past the home several times. The description of the car matched Whitworth’s vehicle.

According to court documents, Whitworth drove the vehicle used in the burglaries, driving back and forth in front of homes, dropping her husband off to allegedly break in and waiting nearby to pick him up. Whitworth and her husband were cornered by deputies on a dead end road as they attempted to flee from the scene of one of the burglaries.

Deputies found a loaded rifle and unloaded Derringer in the car. Deputies recovered an assortment of stolen goods that included weapons, ammunition, sterling silver, jewelry, a television, binoculars and other similar type of equipment, whiskey, gas cans and other miscellaneous items.

Deputies also found a pry bar, a backpack and other items that were reportedly used in the burglaries.

Whit worth was charged with 3 felony burglary charges, 2 felony property damage charges, felony stealing and driving while revoked. Whitworth had a Miller County charge of receiving stolen property. Whitworth’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or $200,000 surety