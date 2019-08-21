Virginia Mae Carlson, 93, of West Burlington, Iowa, died June 28, 2019 at Great River Klein Center, where she resided.

Born January 29, 1926 in Galesburg, Michigan, she was the daughter of John David and Inez Esther (Black) Beck.

She married Donald Jay Carlson August 27, 1955 in Denver Colorado. He died May 28, 2015.

Virginia was a homemaker and volunteer. She and Don were charter members of Westlake Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Laurie, Missouri.

Survivors include three sons, David (Marcia) of Burlington, Jeffrey (Pam) Carlson and Russell (Lucretia) Carlson both of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen (Charles) Hines of Michigan and Verla (Walter) Kohrman of Colorado; and one brother Wilbur Beck of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one granddaughter Carrie (Carlson) Ward; one sister Naomi Tolf; and one brother Walter Beck.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Westlake Christian Church in Laurie, Missouri at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 14th. Inurnment will be in Garber Memorial Cemetery in Laurie, Missouri.

Memorials have been established for First Christian Church in Burlington, Iowa and Westlake Christian Church in Laurie, Missouri.