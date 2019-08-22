Patrons of Great Stone Coffee have a number of reasons to stop by, besides the delicious drinks. Among them, store owner Will Runyon says the stage setup in the middle of the dining area is at the core of why he opened the location in the first place.

Patrons of Great Stone Coffee have a number of reasons to stop by, besides the delicious drinks. Among them, store owner Will Runyon says the stage setup in the middle of the dining area is at the core of why he opened the location in the first place. He says he has always wanted to expand on the live performance aspect of the shop, which is where the Readers Theater soon conceptualized.

Readers Theater is a multi-performer show that is themed around old style Radio Style shows, like Gunsmoke. This October will be the one-year anniversary of the groups first show. Though the shows originally played out off of older scripts, the group has slowly been transitioning to original stories and episodic tales.

Runyon says he and Dave Bond performed together for the first time in Jefferson City, which led Runyon to bringing the idea to Great Stone. With some scripts in hand, the two began showing in front of audiences which led to more and more members reaching out and offering to join. Now, the group consists of over 10 members who play multiple roles at every show.

“We want people to feel free to express themselves,” Runyon said. “From our first show onward, people have been coming to us asking to join and it’s continued to grow.”

Another unique aspect of the Readers Theater is the stripped back nature of the performances. The stages is not riddled with props and heavy lighting. The actors read from a script and work the characters in with various voices and some sound effects added for a special touch through speakers.

Matt Clemmons, one of the early members of the group, takes part in much of the writing of original scripts and says the live and personal performances from the core members have gone on to build a chemistry that audience members notice if they attend multiple shows. Because of this, he says he has learned to write characters specifically for certain members of the troop in order to utilize their individual strengths when speaking the roles.

“We have to adapt the scripts constantly,” Clemmons said. “For Blast Burton, the original members playing him could no longer perform, so I changed the script to turn Burton into a woman so Sarah could perform the role.”

Bond also contributes to the writing and says he is heavily influenced by old radio shows. He says the writers try to focus their scripts around the season in which they are performing to add some charm.

On August 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Great Stone Coffee, the group will be performing the next show. Among the stories, the group will open with a locally written script by Todd Hanks called “Desert Symphony”, followed by an episode of the 1955 show Dragnet and will close with “Blast Burton: Radar Rocket Ranger from the 26th Century,” a fully original and written for the show. The show is free to the public.