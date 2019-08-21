On August 20, 2019 at 6:48 PM the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at the Thomas A1 Automotive Repair Shop on South Business Route 5 just south of Camdenton.

Per Mid-County Release:

On August 20, 2019 at 6:48 PM the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at the Thomas A1 Automotive Repair Shop on South Business Route 5 just south of Camdenton. Firefighters arrived within 3 minutes and found the south two bays of the business fully involved in fire. The fire had already extended into the attic area. A second alarm was activated for the fire incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters began an exterior fire attack working their way into the structure. Firefighters laid 1000 feet of large diameter supply hose from a hydrant, down South Business Route 5 to the fire scene. This action caused a section of South Business Route 5 around the fire scene to be shut down for a short time. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 7:14 PM. At this time, firefighters began the long task of looking for fire extension and hidden fires.

The building and several vehicles that were inside the structure suffered extensive fire damage. A neighboring building suffered minor smoke and heat damage to a small section of the exterior wall.



The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental. A vehicle inside the structure caught fire while it was being worked on and the fire rapidly spread through the structure.



One person who was working on the vehicle at the time of the fire received minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS personnel. There were no additional injuries but several firefighters were treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

MCFPD responded with (4) Engines, (5) Tankers, (1) Ladder and a Squad. MCFPD was assisted on the scene with an Engine from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, an Engine from the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, an Engine from the Lebanon Fire Department, the Camden County Ambulance District / Mercy Ambulance, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Camdenton Police Department and Laclede Electric. Additionally, an Engine from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District moved up to MCFPD Station #1 in Camdenton to cover an additional emergency calls.

All units cleared the scene at 10:00 PM.