EDITOR’S NOTE: This piece is part of a series detailing the multiple aspects that go into the county treatment court process.

Although proceedings in treatment court are not adversarial in nature, the participants still face legal issues related to due process and liberty interests throughout the treatment track. Participants may retain their own attorney to advise them about legal rights. However, Fawzy Simon serves as a defense attorney on the team to provide that advice. As a team member, Simon does not charge for legal work if he has to file a motion on their behalf or advise them of their legal options.

Simon shows great pride in his involvement with the treatment court team and the success of those participants in the program. Simon explained that the court uses a selection criterion of “need vs risk” where those with high needs as well as high risk of failure are more likely to be brought into the program. “The treatment court does not cherry pick those cases that are accepted,” says Simon. “The treatment court wants the hard cases where nothing else has worked.”

Even while treating the high need / high risk defendants, this court has never had a participant re-offend. Simon says the team may not always enjoy that statistic in the future, but it is a great indicator of the overall level of success of treatment courts in general and this court in particular.

Team member, Heather Miller, Prosecuting Attorney (PA) of Camden County, says she is proud of the treatment court’s growth. Through her involvement, she is able to develop a relationship with those participants unable to conquer their addiction through traditional means. The treatment court selection criteria of defendants with both high need and high risk means those with the most serious problems are able to participate in a structured environment conducive to changing those behaviors most destructive to the individual.

Miller points out that the normal criminal sanctions for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) are best able to deal with first time offenders who are in trouble because of a bad decision such as driving home after too many drinks at a party or not calling a cab after an evening with friends at a bar. These defendants are capable of learning the lesson and making better decisions. Treatment court participants are those who are addicted to the substance and thus incapable of making better decisions without support and guidance.

The Camden treatment court accepts DWI defendants only after conviction and sentence has been handed down in regular court. In this way the defendant’s agreement to enter the treatment program is based on a desire to escape addiction precluding an attempt to hide an alcohol related driving arrest.

Miller says she continues to support treatment court and its mission because of the rewards that come from each defendant’s progress through the program toward a graduation day. That one person’s success is a community’s reward, too. ­