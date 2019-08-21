The Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking individuals who are interested in learning more about our community, expanding leadership skills and networking with other area residents.

The Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking individuals who are interested in learning more about our community, expanding leadership skills and networking with other area residents. Co-sponsored with the University of Missouri-Extension of Camden County, the twenty-fifth LEADERSHIP Camden County class will begin in September. In the last 24 years, 613 lake area residents have graduated from the program.

During the 9-month program, participants had an opportunity to learn about a number of aspects of the community, including: history and natural resources; state government; social services; health care and education; economic development and tourism; law enforcement and the legal system; and infrastructure. Several sessions focused on leadership skills, group dynamics, team building, and creating a vision for the future.

The goals of the program are to enhance the leadership skills of participants to improve Camden County’s future; familiarize participants with the community’s opportunities, needs, problems, and resources; identify and analyze current economic, political and social forces affecting the community’s future; establish effective peer relationships among participants; provide a common ground for communications between participants and community leaders; and to educate participants on how to move people and ideas to action.

LEADERSHIP Camden County addresses the following topics during the nine month program:



· September - Orientation & Team Building - This is an opportunity for the class to meet their other classmates, share information about themselves and for developing the team.

· October - Leadership Dynamics and Tour of Camden County - The class experiences a leadership panel and develops a vision for Camden County. The group will participate in the True Colors session.

· November - Infrastructure - The class learns and discusses infrastructure systems in place and the needs in the future as it impacts the community.

· December - Law & Order - Class members learn the jurisdictions and structure of the legal system in Camden County.

· January - Health & Education - Health and education resources are reviewed from available medical services to the elementary/secondary educational system.

· February - State Government - A day trip to Jefferson City includes visits with our state elected officials and the opportunity to tour the legislative and executive branches of state government.

· March – Economy & Tourism - This session addresses the evolution of the Lake economy and the current business climate.

· April - Natural Resources - This session highlights the natural resources in the area and how those resources shape life as it exists today.

· May - Active Leadership and Graduation Banquet - The last session will be active leadership engagement with a designated non profit in the region.

Class size will be limited to 30 participants and is open to anyone interested in the future of Camden County. Tuition for the program is $425 and includes class materials, supplies, meals, and graduation banquet. For an application go to the Chamber’s website at camdentonchamber.com or contact the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-346-2227 or University of Missouri Extension of Camden County at 573-346-2644. Application deadline is August 30, 2019.