George Wesner Penfield, age 89, departed this life on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was the son of Claude and Zora (Wesner) Penfield. George was born in Caney, Kansas on November 16, 1929.

After graduating from Caney High School, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California. George spent his time abroad on the U.S.S. Askari ARL-30, which went to Japan. It was loaded with amphibious forces and made landings at Incheon, Won son and Hamhung during the Korean War. Upon his return from serving in the Navy, George was united in marriage to Wilma Keck on August 27, 1953 in Caney, Kansas.

He graduated from Kansas State Teachers College on May 29, 1956. George was offered a job with Cities Service Gas Company as an Instrument Technician. After working 30 years with the now called Williams Company, he retired as a Measurement Superintendent over the Northern Region in Hutchinson, Kansas. Having lived all over Kansas while working with the same company, his dream was to retire at the Lake of the Ozarks and work in a marina. George’s first lake job was at Lakewood. He joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and helped promote boat safety by giving lessons. George received his Captain’s License and drove the Ozark Princess at Tan-Tar-A for several years. One of his favorite hobbies was amateur radio. His call was WAØFEE. One of George’s favorite sayings was “Keep your powder dry!”

He is survived by his wife Wilma of nearly 66 years, daughter Debra Al-Bibi Penfield, son Tracy “Bud” Penfield, daughter in-law Vanessa, grandson Raken Penfield and granddaughter Safa Penfield; brother in law Wilbur Keck and his wife Delores; along with many special nieces and nephews; and his pal, Rusty. George was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Zora Penfield and sisters Zelma Close and Vesta Wheeler.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery Veterans Wall, Osage Beach, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to Harper Chapel United Methodist Church or Hope House.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.