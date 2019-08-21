George Lewis Holland, 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away August 16, 2019 at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Osage Beach, Missouri.

George Lewis Holland, 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away August 16, 2019 at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Osage Beach, Missouri.

George was born October 15, 1938 in Alma, Arkansas, the son of Raymond and Robbie Lee Holland. After graduating from High School, George enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving for nine years in both the Montana Air National Guard and Missouri Air Force Reserve.

After moving to the Lake in 1980, George used his mechanical knowledge and “Mr. Fix-it” skills to become a master boat mechanic, working at several lake area marinas. When he wasn’t working on boats, he spent countless hours cheering on his favorite professional sports teams and cruising the lake pulling kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends behind his beloved “Bonnie Jane”, a 19’ runabout, or as his grandkids would say, “super cool speed boat”, with his favorite 8 track tape blaring.

George is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Bonnie (Fleener) Holland of the home; his children, Cathy Holland of Bellingham, Washington, Bill (Jennifer) Holland of Caddo Mills, Texas, Steve (Vicky) Elliott of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kait Elliott of Nashville, Tennessee; his previous wife, Helen Caraveo of Bellingham, Washington; sister Ellen (David) Emerson of Kansas City, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, and a whole host of wonderful relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 23, in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri with visitation starting 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dogwood Animal Shelter, 1075 Runabout Dr, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton.