Roy Wayne True, 93 of Corder, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home in Corder.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Hoefer Funeral Home located at 1600 Main St. Higginsville, Missouri 64037. Interment will follow the service in the Calvary Cemetery in Corder with full military honors.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 5:30 PM. Casket bearers: Scott Beard, Scott Klann, Dr. Roy True, Dr. Chris Waage, Brian Wiley, Rick Wilkson. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Corder Baptist Church or the Corder Lions Club. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com

He was born Tuesday, November 24, 1925 in Urbana, Missouri, and was the son of the late Roy A. True and the late Bethel (Owensby) True. He was the husband of the late Helen (Guthrie) True, marrying December 28, 1971. She preceded him in death January 10, 2002. He served in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of World War II.

He received his undergraduate degree from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri and his graduate degree from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. Roy was an educator all his life and enjoyed his students. He started in a one room school house and ended as a Superintendent for the Miller County R3 School District in Tuscumbia, Missouri. He was a Freemason for 50+ years and a member of the Corder Lions Club. He was a member of the Corder Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Ryan True of Kansas City, MO and Larry True of Rolla, MO; two brothers, Bertram True of Urbana and Daryl True of St. Louis, MO; two sisters, Chrystal Melton and Avaline Harris, both of Springfield. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Helen.