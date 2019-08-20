A crash in Morgan County was deemed fatal after a young driver drove off the road and struck a tree.

A crash in Morgan County was deemed fatal after a young driver drove off the road and struck a tree.

Alexis H. Wilson, 21, of Mansfield, was driving her 2006 Chevy Cobalt on MO 52 in Morgan County Monday night. The car travelled off the right side of the roadway. Wilson overcorrected and began skidding and sliding. The car travelled off the right side of the roadway again and struck a tree where the vehicle was totaled and came to a rest.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is Troop F’s 5th fatality of the month of August and the 40th of 2019.