Brisket Dinner

The Senior Activity Center at the Lake will host a brisket dinner Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Entertainment by Monte Davidson will be provided. Come after dinner to listen to the music for $3.

Lake Shootout

The 31st annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will be held at multiple venues with the races at Captain Ron’s Aug 24-25. A variety of events will be held prior to the races.

Shootout Poker Run

The Shootout Poker Run will start with registration and breakfast at 8 a.m. at Millstone Marina Aug. 23. The last stop and awards ceremony is at 6 p.m. at Shady Gators.