During the regular Sunrise Beach City Board of Aldermen meeting on August 13, Chairman Curt Mooney presented Police Chief Jeff Campbell a plaque and pin in recognition of Campbell’s 25 years of service with the Police Department.

During the regular Sunrise Beach City Board of Aldermen meeting on August 13, Chairman Curt Mooney presented Police Chief Jeff Campbell a plaque and pin in recognition of Campbell’s 25 years of service with the Police Department.

Campbell’s wife, Tina, placed the pen on the Chief’s uniform. A reception with refreshments followed the meeting. Campbell has served the past two years as chief. Prior to that he served 10 years as Assistant Chief in addition to the duties of a uniformed officer. The Sunrise Beach Police Department consists of three uniformed officers in addition to the Chief. The P.D. for 400 citizens received 208 calls for service in the month of July, wrote 60 citations, and issued 100 warnings.

Policing in such a small community is all about relationships.

Although his jurisdiction lies within a major tourist area along a very busy state highway, Chief Campbell is probably dealing with a neighbor on every call to which he responds. Chief Campbell’s longevity in police command speaks directly to his attitude about public relations and his abilities.