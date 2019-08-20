When Camden County implemented a DWI / Drug Treatment Court in 2017 it marked the culmination of several years effort involving various agencies of the Camden County judicial system.

According to Chris Deutsch of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP), the timeline for implementation can range from one year to eight or more years, depending upon several factors unique to each jurisdiction such as: familiarity with concept through neighboring courts; buy-in of the various stakeholders like law enforcement, prosecuting attorney, judges, probation & parole; available treatment resources; defense counsel willing to serve; treatment resources available in community; training time-line; creation and validation of policy and procedures, etc. Treatment courts operate through the shared and combined expertise and resources of an entire team.

Beginning in 1989 in Dade County Florida the concept of treatment courts has spread to the current number of approximately 1600 nationwide. Although all such courts are predicated upon the same basic model, there can be wide differences the operation of these courts, beginning with the entry point.

Some treatment courts defer prosecution for those defendants meeting the entry guidelines for the program and upon successful completion or graduation, no further prosecution will take place unless the defendant fails to complete treatment. In the alternative entry model, the defendant will plead to the charges with deferment of sentencing until successful completion of treatment at which time the sentence will be waived. Failure to complete treatment requirements will result in sentence being handed down on the original guilty plea.

In Camden County, Drug Court and Veteran’s Court utilize both pre adjudication and post adjudication models to tailor the plan to the participant’s particular situation. Depending upon the fact’s in the specific case, the defendant may be allowed to withdraw their plea upon successful completion and graduation, or the court may either suspend imposition of sentence or impose sentence and suspend execution of sentence, again depending upon the facts of the case and the performance of the participant. However, in a case of total failure to successfully complete the treatment program, the court can require the sentence to be served in confinement. But entry into Camden County DWI Court must follow imposition of sentence, meaning conviction for the charge which may be felony level DWI depending upon the such facts as prior convictions, etc.

Throughout the three decades of existence, these courts have produced volumes of data. There have been countless studies concerning the costs and success of the general drug court model. Through differing methodology and various jurisdictions, the result shows an overall success of drug courts, even if the dollar amounts ranged up and down. In general, the cost of treatment for a defendant charged with a drug or alcohol offense remains lower than the cost of incarceration. In addition, the threat of or actual incarceration does little to dissuade re-offense in many cases. In fact, most court systems have a docket full of failures of the criminalization of addiction.

That does not mean the normal drug or alcohol statutes never work. They serve very well in many cases. But the first-time offender of driving under the influence, or the first-time offender of illicit drug induced behavior, in many instances, will respond appropriately to punishment of the criminal court. The failures of that process are those who have offended numerous times and have been given increasingly severe penalties but remain undeterred in their behaviors.

The actual dollar savings over incarceration options is not the only benefit of treatment courts. Reduction in criminal behavior such as theft to feed drug habits means reduction in victimization and the attendant costs. Reduction in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents means reduction in medical bills, auto insurance rate increases, lost wages and lost productivity affecting both employee and employer, as well as lost lives. According to a study at the University of Pennsylvania in 2005, Missouri drug courts found a 31% reduction in rearrests rates of drug court participants over a similar group of those handled through traditional court sanctions.

Just as the comparison of drug court savings over traditional substance deterrent methodologies vary, the perspectives of the various team members vary, yet each arrives at the same conclusion: drug court works, and it works for the cases that are impossible to affect through traditional court sanction models. In following installments some of those team members offer their views on the process and outcomes.