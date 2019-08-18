A 2016 Seadoo rider is in serious condition after failing to negotiate a large wave.

Tyler W. Herrmann, 35, of Leawood, Kansas, was riding his Seadoo at Workmen Hollow Cove in Camden County Saturday when he attempted to move through a large wave and failed to do so. The wave impacted the watercraft and injured Herrmann in a crash. Herrmann was transported to Lake Regional.

He was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The Seadoo was not damaged.