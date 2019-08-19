Organizers have announced the artist lineup and plans for the return of the Crossover Christian Music Festival for the first time since 2010. Crossover 2019 will happen at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 20, 21 and 22.

Friday will feature local worship bands along with recording artist Carrollton. On Saturday, Crossover will host an afternoon backlot party for the entire family, then a full evening of concerts, with Curtain Call, the Crossover Worship Band, and recording artists We Are Vessel, Tasha Layton, Jason Gray, Colton Dixon, and Building 429.

“Getting all of this going after nine years has been a challenge”, says Alan Sullivan, Festival Director. “People want to know who the bands will be before they purchase tickets, and bands want deposits before they will sign a contract. That creates start up difficulties, but God has continued to open doors for us and make the way”. The group is currently offering sponsorships and selling tickets. Organizing and putting on a music festival is a very expensive undertaking, but the Crossover team is committed to following its God-given vision, “Building community with music and hope”. The team is committed to not only provide great bands and great concerts, but also to provide a worship experience for the entire community. Crossover is very committed to serving the local community and will feature on-stage presentations and booth space for several local non-profit organizations that provide services to those in our community who have needs. The team believes that the people at the Lake of the Ozarks are very generous, and if they are made aware of some very practical opportunities to volunteer their time, no matter how much or how little, they will get information while attending Crossover and offer to help.

In accordance with Crossover’s mission of promoting unity among churches and in the community, Crossover will also feature the return of Crossover Worship on Sunday morning, September 22nd . Last year, Crossover Worship was attended by nearly 2,000 people as they celebrated together their unity as the body of Christ. Sullivan says, “There is so much division in our world right now and we are very committed to promoting unity both in our community and among our churches as stated in Ephesians Chapter 4 in the Bible”. To honor that mission, the second annual all-community worship service will be held. Local churches all around the lake area, regardless of denomination, are asked to consider worshipping together.

In a recent correspondence to local pastors, Pastor Herb Baker said, “One morning of worship together is a small sacrifice to pay for bringing the Body of Christ together in single-mindedness. We would love for your church to join us and respectfully request that you prepare your congregation ahead of time to meet with other brothers and sisters on Sunday, September 22nd at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton for an outdoor worship service! We are closing our doors at Canopy Church on that day and asking our people to come to church at the amphitheater for worship, prayer and fellowship”.

All of the Crossover events are free except Friday/Saturday parking and Saturday night concerts. Tickets are currently on sale at several sources. Both the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce as well as many local churches have an allotment of hard copy tickets available. The full schedule is posted and online tickets may also be purchased from the Festival’s website www.crossover2019.com