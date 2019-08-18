A weekend boater is in serious condition after being struck by the vessel’s propeller.

A weekend boater is in serious condition after being struck by the vessel’s propeller.

Michael F. Maples, 55, was driving a 1989 Ranger Bass with Cody L. Vaughn, 22, in the passenger seat. The two were boating near Cedar Hollow Cove at the 3.5 MM of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County Saturday night.

The boat experienced a mechanical failure and lost control of its steering abilities. The boat rotated starboard side and ejected Vaughn, who was then struck by the boat’s propeller upon ejection.

Vaughn is in serious condition and was transported to MU by Staff for Life. Maples received minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional.

Both passengers were wearing safety devices.