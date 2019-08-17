Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, announces the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be conducting a Community Alliance Program beginning Thursday, September 19, 2019, and concluding with an awards banquet on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, announces the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be conducting a Community Alliance Program beginning Thursday, September 19, 2019, and concluding with an awards banquet on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The program is designed to allow the public to learn more about the Patrol's purpose and role within the law enforcement community. The Highway Patrol is seeking responsible citizens, community leaders, students, and professional/business associates who are willing to commit to a program that provides a unique opportunity.

The classes will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on six consecutive Thursday evenings at the Troop F Headquarters, 2920 North Shamrock Road, Jefferson City, Missouri. The dates of the program are:

September 19

September 26

October 3

October 10

October 17

October 24

The curriculum will familiarize participants with many Patrol policies and procedures, utilizing teaching techniques similar to the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. These sessions will cover traffic stops, criminal investigations, firearms familiarization, traffic crash investigation, and many other aspects of the Patrol. Upon completion of the final session, a distinctive award will be presented to each successful participant

The Patrol is accepting applications for the Community Alliance Program until the class is filled. This program is a semi-annual event, and there is no cost to the participants. Selection of the participants will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be made following an evaluation of an application form and a criminal record check. Application forms are available at Troop F Headquarters, 2920 North Shamrock Road, Jefferson City, Missouri, or by calling Sergeant Scott White at 573-751-1000, extension 3619. The public may also apply by going to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s webpage www.mshp.dps.mo.gov and click on the Programs/Services tab. After clicking on the Programs/Services tab, click Community/Student Alliance and the available programs page will open.

