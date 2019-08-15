Tom Flanagan, Administrator and CEO of the Osage Beach Center for Cognitive Disorders announced at the fifth anniversary celebration of the hospital that a $950,000 renovation and 2-bed addition had been approved by the governing board. The 2-bed addition brings the total beds in service to 16.

Tom Flanagan, Administrator and CEO of the Osage Beach Center for Cognitive Disorders announced at the fifth anniversary celebration of the hospital that a $950,000 renovation and 2-bed addition had been approved by the governing board. The 2-bed addition brings the total beds in service to 16. The construction contract was awarded to Dewitt and Associates of Springfield, Mo. The construction is scheduled to begin August 19th.

The five-year anniversary celebration recognized nine [9] employees for their 5 years of dedicated service to the hospital. Mr. Flanagan also recognized one 4-year employee, two 3-year employees, and five 2-year employees.

Mr. Jim Harper, Managing Partner, also spoke at the anniversary celebration, saying, “The Board is pleased to see the progress this team has made since August 2014 when the hospital received its initial Joint Commission Accreditation. The announcement of the expansion contract is a vote of confidence in this team of health professionals. We are all proud to see the hospital continually improve the services offering to our neighbors and friends in the Lake area and beyond."