Hospice employees and volunteers offer healthcare and relief to patients and care givers, when condition appears to be terminal. Compassus patients receive 1-to-1 care from a TEAM including a doctor, nurse, aide, social worker, chaplain and volunteers.

Camdenton Optimist Club President Chic Oostendorp and Program Chairman Joshua Eidson introduced Brittney DeFrates, RN of Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care.

Optimists meet at noon on Mondays at RJ's Restaurant.