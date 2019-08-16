From a beauty parlor and doctor’s office to a billiards bar? It may sound like a stretch, but this was the exact idea David Dyer had when deciding on his next career endeavor. And now, that idea has become a reality with his new location Lake Billiards and Sports Bar opening for business in Osage Beach.

Dyer says that the owners of Cherry Properties were actually very open to the idea of combining the two leasable locations. Found at 4344 Osage Beach Pkwy in Osage Beach, Dyer says the two strip locations were at the end of their lease and he decided to act. Instead of compromising his idea for a smaller location, he worked a deal with the lease owner and tore down the wall separating the two locations. Now, Lake Billiards utilizes the two spots for one large billiards bar.

This is not Dyer’s first attempt at running a successful bar. In fact, he ran a bar location in Texas and Florida for many years that saw much success. Dyer currently also teaches for Central Methodist University as an economics teacher. His undergraduate degree is specialized in hotel and restaurant management as well, making the hospitality work of a bar second nature.

Dyer has a brother living in Climax Springs that brought him to the lake around five years ago. He says he was ready for a change of scenery after living in the south for much of his life.

“I enjoyed the thought of living in a place with changing seasons,” Dyer said. “I know when the snow comes I can pour another cup of coffee, pop a new movie in the VCR and call it a day.”

Dyer hopes to create a sporting location that is attractive to league players and casual pool players alike. The non-smoking bar will serve a number of drinks and food options. Currently, the bar is open from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., but once the kitchen and food menu is completed, Dyer plans to stay open on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and possibly until midnight on weekends.

Much of Dyer’s younger life was spent in pool halls with friends. He says that, when “The Hustler” was released in 1961, a surge of pool tables opened across the country and skyrocketed the popularity of the game.

“My friends and I would get out of school at 3:00 and 15 minutes later, we’d all be down at the local pool hall,” Dyer said. “At 6:00, our moms would come get us and tell us to get home for dinner.”

With no traditional billiards-focused bar in the lake area, he decided the time was right to bring this long term hobby of his and bring it to a wider audience.

The bar offers 6 tables, five various-sized tradition pool tables and one classic billiards table. Dyer says that it may be the only billiards table of its kind at the lake. The tables costs $4.50 an hour for a single person and $6.50 for two or more for an hour of play. He hopes that local leagues will find his location and use it to host various pool tournaments and league days on a wider scale.

Dyer currently has no exact date for a grand opening, but says he will be hosting one within the coming weeks. Lake Billiards and Sports Bar can be found on Facebook for further updates.