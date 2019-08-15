With great success seen at the event in 2018, Suits for Soldiers is returning to Camdenton Oct. 12. Paula Nienhueser, with Farmers Insurance, alongside event partner Jeanna Rackers, of OnQFinancial Mortgages Simplified, says that she was thrilled with the turnout last year saw and is anticipating an even better turnout this year.

The event was founded within the lineage of Farmers Insurance owners throughout the country to provide veterans coming home from service with a clean suit to use in business ventures and to get into the secular workforce.

Any veteran who comes to the event, actively enlisted or veteraned with an honorable discharge, can come to the event and be fitted for a brand new suit free of charge. The suits being donated will be sourced from the non-for-profit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care based in Fenton, MO. They are able to supply the suits from Men’s Warehouse. Nienhueser says the suits average $800 retail.

Nienhueser says the event was able to give away around 150 suits last years and she was thrilled. She says that she anticipates a bigger turnout this year, as she believes many vets in the area may have believed the event was “too good to be true.” Volunteers helping the cause are sending out postcards to everyone who was involved in the process last year with an invitation to come once again.

Alongside the suit donation, the event will also be host to a number of other services for local military. This includes music, food, free haircuts, a job fair and more. The event will also see Camp Wonderland in attendance and veteran services alike to provide opportunities for military personnel. Nienhueser says they are working to host an ATV raffle, though this is not definite at this point. Door prizes from Camden on the Lake and Magaritaville will also be available.

Women hoping to utilize the free suits available are asked to submit sizing before the event in order to having everything ready ahead of time. For both men and women that come to the event and aren’t able to get a suit in their size, a voucher will be given out to go get a suit in St. Charles free of charge.

“If you’re a vet or active military any branch, please come out and enjoy the day it’s for you,” Nienhueser said.

The event will take place at VFW Post 5923, 65 VFW Road Camdenton on October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attending military members hoping to receive a suit need to provide some proof of military history.