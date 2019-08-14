In an ode to the arts, and to support dozens of charities, CFL invites the community to “Shakespeare Under The Stars” for a unique and upbeat night of non-stop outdoor entertainment with honorary chairs Melissa and “Pappo” Galloway.

“How far that candle throws its beams.” Four hundred years since William Shakespeare inked these words, Community Foundation of the Lake brings them to life with the must-attend charity event of the year.

In an ode to the arts, and to support dozens of charities, CFL invites the community to “Shakespeare Under The Stars” for a unique and upbeat night of non-stop outdoor entertainment with honorary chairs Melissa and “Pappo” Galloway.

The curtain rises on Shakespeare Under the Stars at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at La Roca Club’s beautiful outdoor venue in Osage Beach.

The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will perform an original Shakespeare-themed skit which complements the evening’s entertainment with live music by the Lake Jazz Band and Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project. A magician and true showman will surprise and confound a captivated audience. Shakespeare-themed games, a basket raffle and fun interactive activities will round out the evening.

“Tis not enough to help the feeble up, but to support them after” – William Shakespeare

Since its inception, Community Foundation’s annual fundraiser has led to more than $280,000 in grants to local charities such as Wonderland Camp, the Camdenton School Foundation, Children’s Learning Center, Lake Area Industries, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Kids' Harbor, Medical Missions for Christ, Share the Harvest Food Pantry, Lamb House, Buddy Packs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Westlake Aquatic Center, Lake Arts Council Children's Theater, lake area senior centers, and more.

Tickets are $60 for a buffet dinner provided by Pappo’s and Mama Cita’s. Corporate and table sponsorships are available by calling Jane Wright at 573-348-2816 or by visiting CommunityFoundationoftheLake.com. Sponsors to date are Farmers Insurance, Ameren Missouri, Oakstar Bank, Central Bank and Trust, Scott’s Concrete, Pappo’s, Mama Cita’s, La Roca Club, LO Profile, LakeExpo and Lake Lifestyles.

All proceeds from CFL’s campaign stay local and are distributed as grants to non-profit organizations at the Lake of the Ozarks. Donations can be given in any amount at any time, to benefit community needs identified by the CFL Board of Directors or directed by donors for a specific program or purpose.

CFL’s mission is to build the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the Lake community. CFL was created and exists to be the focus of charitable giving in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties.

For more information about giving to CFL, setting up a charitable fund or foundation, or becoming a non-profit agency partner visit CommunityFoundationoftheLake.com.