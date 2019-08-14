8/14/2019 Update – Repairs have been completed by the Osage Beach Water Department on the water main break that occurred yesterday, August 13th.

8/14/2019 Update - Osage Beach, MO – Repairs have been completed by the Osage Beach Water Department on the water main break that occurred yesterday, August 13th. Water has been fully restored to the system. During repairs, water flow and pressure was maintained; therefore, there is NO threat of contamination. NO boil advisory is being issued.

8/13/2019 Original Release - The Osage Beach Public Works Water Department is currently repairing a water main break at the intersection of Cove Road and Zebra Road. All residences and businesses on all roads east of the Grand Glaize Bridge to 4325 Osage Beach Parkway are affected, except for Passover Road south of the expressway. Most are without water or have low water pressure.

This morning at approximately 8 a.m. the Water Department was notified of a break in this area. They discovered approximately 20’ of the main water line, underneath the storm water drainage system was cracked. Due to the location of the break and the degree of damage, repairs will take some time; however, Public Works is working around the clock to repair the break

We appreciate your patience and understanding. The crews at Public Works are working hard to correct this issue as timely as possible. Be sure to check our website at www.osagebeach.org for updates to this alert.