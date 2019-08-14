Lake Regional Health System has named Harbaksh Sangha, M.D., as its chief medical officer, effective Aug. 1.

In this position, Dr. Sangha oversees the departments of Medical Staff Services and Quality Management. He is a liaison between senior leadership and the Lake Regional medical staff, and he oversees quality improvement and patient safety initiatives.

“Dr. Sangha is a talented and respected member of our medical staff,” said CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE. “In addition to his impressive medical skills, he has an MBA and formal training in the Lean Six Sigma performance-improvement methodology, as well as a background in teaching. We are pleased to welcome him to our senior leadership team.”

Dr. Sangha is board-certified in internal medicine, nephrology and critical care medicine. Along with caring for patients at Lake Regional, he is the medical director of the Lake Regional Medical Group and Intensive Care Unit, and he chairs the Physician Leadership, Sub-Quality and Infection Control committees. Before joining Lake Regional in 2018, he cared for patients at University of Missouri Health Care.

He also served as a medical director there and as an award-winning associate professor of clinical medicine.

The role of chief medical officer is new at Lake Regional. Dr. Sangha works closely with the senior vice president of Medical Affairs, Patrick O’Neil, D.O., FAAFP. Dr. O’Neil continues to serve as an advisor to the Quality and Medical Staff departments, specifically for matters involving credentialing, peer/patient care review and ongoing professional practice evaluation processes. Dr. O’Neil also works as a full-time hospitalist.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.