The City of Osage Beach will be hosting the 11th Annual Citywide Rummage Sale, rain or shine, Saturday, September 14th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at homes throughout Osage Beach.

The City of Osage Beach will be hosting the 11th Annual Citywide Rummage Sale, rain or shine, Saturday, September 14th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at homes throughout Osage Beach.

To have your home included on the map, you will need to sign up no later than Friday, September 6th and pay a $10 fee. Booths are available in the parking lot of City Hall for a $15.00 fee. The fees are to cover the costs of the maps and advertising and are non- refundable.

To encourage shoppers to visit several sales we will be having Rummage Bingo. Bingo cards will be stamped at the various sales, and after shoppers have received 10 different stamps, filling their Bingo card, they may return the card to City Hall to be entered into a drawing for various prizes.

A map with a list of participating addresses will be available the day before the event at City Hall and online at www.osagebeach.org.