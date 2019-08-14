A former School of the Osage teacher will be on trial in November, more than two years after the first allegations of behaving inappropriately with a student were brought against him.

Mark A. Edwards is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 19 in Miller County. The Miller County Circuit Court has set aside 3 days for the trial. Edwards was first charged in April of 2017 when the first accusations that he had acted inappropriately with a student were turned in to authorities. A year later, a second victim stepped forward with similar allegations.

Edward’s was originally scheduled for trial in April of this year.

Edwards case has been in and out of court as one judge after another recused themselves from hearing the case. All 3 judges with the Miller County Circuit Court have stepped aside, leaving the appointment of a judge to hear the case to the Missouri Supreme Court. The court has assigned the case to Judge Daniel Richard Green from Cole County.

Edward’s is represented by lake are attorney Dana Martin.

Edwards is facing 2 counts of sexual contact with a student, one charge of child molestation and an additional charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy. All are classified as felonies.

If convicted, Edward’s will lose his teaching certification.

According to court documents, one incident allegedly took place in Miller County on a bus, a second offense allegedly took place during a bus ride on a field trip in Cole County. Edwards, a middle school teacher, was observed in a security video of one of the trips sitting next to the student, using a coat to cover the victim’s lap.

Edwards resigned shortly after the charges were filed.