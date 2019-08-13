A routine stop at a gas station turned into an extraordinary event for Camdenton resident, Roxanna Waldon. She recalls running into the Signal Food Store at 134 E Highway 54 in Camdenton, to buy soda and a Lottery ticket. But unlike most of her visits, this time she bought a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket.

“I don’t play Scratchers very often,” Waldon shared, “but I decided to buy one that day.”

That decision would turn her day into an experience to remember. After leaving the gas station, Waldon returned home, and the “$500 Frenzy” ticket moved to the back of her mind. “I forgot to scratch the ticket until sitting in bed that night,” she said.

When Waldon discovered that she had won a $20,000 prize, she woke her husband up to confirm what she saw on the ticket.

While the couple initially could not believe that they had won, Waldon said she and her husband felt “extremely blessed and fortunate.” She also noted that she would like to donate some of the money to local animal shelters.

Introduced on May 28, “$500 Frenzy” awards players prizes for matching their revealed numbers to the winning numbers shown on the ticket. More than $11.3 million in prizes are still available in the game, including three $100,000 top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, $785,000 went to education programs in Camden County based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in Camden County won more than $6.9 million in prizes, and retailers received $729,000 in incentives during the same period.