Press release for Aug. 9

2:19 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1400 block of

Alexander St. Officers were able to make contact with a family member who advised everything was okay.

7:49 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 800 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

9:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm in the 100 block of Trenton Road. Officers discovered it was a test and they forgot to notify the police department.

9:46 a.m., Officers were flagged down by a citizen about a dog running-at-large in the area of J.F.K. Ave. and Maple St. Officers were unable to catch the dog at that time. Animal control was notified.

9:54 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

10:05 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 500 block of

Samuel St. Officers made contact with a family member who advised the person was okay.

10:30 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 800 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

11:40 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 800 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

12:06 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic

crash on private property in the 600 block of St. Louis Ave.

12:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm in the 700 block of

Clay St. Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

1:08 p.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

1:21 p.m., Officers removed debris from U.S. 36 Hwy.

1:21 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of S.

Washington St. Officers contacted a family member and advised them of options.

1:26 p.m., Officers contacted a solicitor (pan handler) in the area of W.

Bus. 36 Hwy. and Graves St. Officers advised the person of the City Ordinance and they left.

2:41 p.m., Officers were out at City Hall.

3:37 p.m., Officers arrested Ronald Gene Dryer on an active arrest

warrant out of Chillicothe for illegal burning in the 100 block of N. Herriford St. Dryer was processed at the police department. He posted bond and was released.

3:44 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 200 block of E.

Bridge St.

3:46 p.m., Officers conducted stationary radar on Borden St.

3:46 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a civil matter and

discovered it was in another jurisdiction. The citizen was directed to the appropriate agency.

3:58 p.m., Officers spoke with a parent about an ongoing juvenile

investigation at the police department.

4:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing and exploitation of the elderly in the 1100 block of Bryan St. The investigation is ongoing.

5:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible parking violation in

the 600 block of Harvester Rd. Officers did not observe any violation.

7:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible distressed driver of a

vehicle on Eastbound U.S. 36 Hwy. near U.S. 65 Hwy. Officers discovered a medical emergency and were assisted at the scene by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

8:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible suspicious activity in

the 900 block of Dickinson Ave. Officers did not discover anything suspicious.

8:15 p.m., Officers spoke with a juvenile about possible stealing in the

1000 block of Jackson St. Officers assisted the juvenile.

9:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud noise in the 500 block of

Vine St. Officers were unable to locate the source.

10:12 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 800 block of

Woodward St.

10:32 p.m., Officers took a report of harassment at the police department. The investigation is ongoing.

10:58 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lambert Dr. and Country Club Dr. Officers called for a K-9 and were assisted by a Livingston County Deputy Sheriff and his K-9 Zaki. Evidence of drug activity was discovered. This lead to a search warrant being issued for a residence on Aug. 10.

11:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the area

of N. Washington St. and Calhoun St. When Officers located the individuals, they were doing push-ups in the middle of an intersection. Officers warned the individuals of the dangers of this type of behavior.

Press release for August 10

1:18 a.m., Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for a

residence in the 1800 block of Borden St. Officers had received numerous complaints in the past week of drug activity. The traffic stop from August 9, at 10:58 p.m., was related to the drug activity in that area. Officers executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Between the traffic stop and search

warrant, Officers seized controlled prescription pills, over 100 grams of marijuana, what is believed to be psilocybin mushrooms and evidence of distributing narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers also seized a handgun during the search. Officers also discovered children living in and present in the address during the search warrant.

A 29-year-old female was arrested, processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. Charges are pending for another adult resident.

3:34 a.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Jail.

5:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible careless and imprudent driver coming into Chillicothe from the South on U.S. 65 Hwy. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and did not observe any violations.

7:56 a.m., Officers were dispatched to trespassing in the 800 block of

W. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers made contact with the person and they were advised to not return.

8:57 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

9:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing in the 700

block of Missouri Ave. Officers made contact with the complainant and the suspected trespasser. The incident was resolved.

11:29 a.m., Officers attempted to return property in the 1900 block of

Calhoun St.

12:34 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 2600 block of

Shawnee Dr. Officers made contact and were advised the person was having phone problems and would attempt to contact the family member.

1:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible speeding four- wheeler in the 200-300 block of Third St. Officers were unable to locate it.

2:40 p.m., Officers arrested Lila Lee Combs on an active arrest warrant out of Trenton for failure to appear in the 2600 block of N. Washington St. Combs was transported to the police department for processing. Combs was unable to post the required $200 cash only bond. She was later transported to the Livingston/Grundy County Line and turned over to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

3:36 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport to the Livingston/Grundy County Line.

3:43 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle

crash in the 300 block of N. Washington St. The investigation is ongoing.

4:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver in the 3000 block of Litton Rd. Due to the calls for service, Officers were unable to respond right away.

5:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of Fair St. The incident was determined to be verbal and the parties separated.

6:34 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in attempting to contact individuals for possible stealing in the 300 block of Cherry St. Officers were unable to make contact at that time.

7:01 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a residential alarm in the 700 block of Clay St.

7:12 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in attempting to contact

individuals for property in the 800 block of Woodward St. Officers were unable to make contact.

7:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a male pulling a gun on another male in the area of J.F.K. Ave. and Broadway St. The victim declined to pursue charges.

8:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible violation of an ex parte in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave. The investigation is ongoing.

8:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible gunshots in the area of Clay Street Park. Officers spoke with residents in the neighborhood who stated they saw fireworks. Officers were unable to locate the source of the fireworks.

Press release for August 11

12:09 a.m., Officers took a report of a dog bite in the 2700 block of N. Washington St.

6:21 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of

Webster St.

6:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the area of Jackson St. and Chicago Ave. Officers discovered nothing criminal had occurred.

8:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 300 block of S. Washington St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

9:14 a.m., Officers checked road conditions at Adam Dr. and Tomahawk Rd.

11:55 a.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 300 block of S. Washington St.

1:19 p.m., Officers took a person into protective custody. The person was transported to a medical facility for treatment and evaluation.

2:49 p.m., Officers conducted a transport of a citizen to a medical facility for treatment and evaluation.

3:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible criminal activity in the

10 block of Jennifer Ln. Officers discovered there was no evidence of any criminal activity.

3:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to “kids riding something illegal”

on Adkins Dr. Officers did not observe any children riding anything illegal in the area.

6:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible animal neglect in the

1800 block of Borden St. Officers contacted the owner and were warned of violations and given time to take corrective action.

7:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible missing personal

identification cards in the 1100 block of Bryan St. Officers assisted the citizen and no report was needed.

7:26 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash on private property in the 100 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

7:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to children playing on the street in the 1100 block of Grandview Ave. Officers contacted a parent and advised them of the complaint. The children moved to the backyard to continue playing.

8:26 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the area of Cherry St. and Third St.

9:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 100 block of Graves St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.