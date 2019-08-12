Rita A. Kradle, Age 91, formerly of Penn, ND, and Devils Lake, ND, passed away on April 4, 2019.

Rita A. Kradle, Age 91, formerly of Penn, ND, and Devils Lake, ND, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was born March 28, 1928, to Agnes (Doyle) Reinke and Leo Reinke. She eventually moved to Fargo, ND, with her father and in 1972 she met her husband, Louis Kradle. They married and moved to Lincoln, NE, where they both worked for Western Union until Louis’ death in 1986. She stayed in Lincoln and continued to work for Western Union and then moved to other jobs after she retired. She moved to Fort Worth, TX, in 2013 and later to Austin, TX, to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by; her brother, John Reinke. She is survived by; three nephews, Stephen Reinke, Peter Reinke, and Thomas Reinke; two nieces, Mary Gayle Reinke, and Katherine Reinke; six grandnephews and nieces and one great-grandnephew.