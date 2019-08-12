Just in time for a new school year, Goodman Elementary will once again open their doors to students in the community. The new Goodman Elementary replaces the structure destroyed by an F-2 tornado on April 4, 2017. For the past two years, Goodman students have been bused to a temporary location in a portion of the Neosho Middle School. Goodman offers kindergarten through fourth grade.

The new building is 47,000 square feet and is located on the site of the original school.

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 14.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, open house and tours are scheduled for Monday, August 19 at the school, according to Neosho Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Jim Cummins.

There will be hot dogs, chips, and a bounce house at 5:30 p.m.

Tours will begin at 6 p.m.

A separate structure will be built at a later date and will combine a gym with a FEMA storm shelter.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and tours of the new Goodman Elementary.