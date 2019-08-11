Two accidents over the weekend left one man dead and several others injured in separate incidents.

A 59-year-old man was found face down in the water after falling off a personal watercraft early Saturday Saturday evening near the 2.5-mile marker of the Big Niangua.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Thomas K. Moore, of St. Louis, was traveling downstream behind a family member’s boat. The family member noticed the PWC was adrift with no operator. Moore was found face down in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the day, a collision between a boat and PWC at the 9-mile marker on the main channel near Spring Cove sent one person to the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

According the report, a PWC driven by William Watschinger, 49 from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, turned in front of a 2018 Avalon operated by Michelle D. Ray, 45, of Bonne Terre, turned in front of the boat, throwing him and a passenger off. Ray attempted to avoid William Watschinger and his passenger, Ashley Watschinger, 20, in the water. The boat struck Amy Watschinger.

Ashley Watschinger was taken to Lake Regional with serious injuries but later flown to Columbia. No other injuries were reported.

A PWC accident at the 21-mile marker around 2:30 in the afternoon caused a 22-year-old Wichita man to seek treatment. Aeron J. Lee was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and later transferred to the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. Lee was operating a PWC in rough water. He went airborne and landed on the watercraft. His injuries were initially listed as moderate.