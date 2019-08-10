The second of three defendants in an October 2016 homicide in Blue Springs has pleaded guilty to murder and received a 13-year prison sentence.

Malik Duren, 20, of Kansas City was scheduled to go on trial Monday at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Luis Cedres in an apartment complex parking lot. Instead, Duren pleaded guilty as charged – second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and burgary and three counts of armed criminal action – and Circuit Judge Marco Roldan sentenced him to 13 years on each count, concurrent and with time served.

One co-defendant, 21-year-old Tayvion Nelson, faces the same charges as Duren after U.S. Marshals deputies and the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force tracked Nelson to a home in Kansas City and found him hiding in the basement. He is scheduled to go on trial next March.

Mahki Hall, who turned 21 on Monday, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to robbery and burglary and awaits sentencing Wednesday from Circuit Judge Jack Grate.

All three allegedly burglarized Cedres' home on Oct. 12, 2016, leading to Cedres being fatally shot.

According to court documents, about 12:30 a.m. that day three teens entered Cedres' apartment armed with handguns. Hall told police he and two cousins had planned to rob someone at the apartment they assumed had money because they believed he sold marijuana.

Hall and Nelson went upstairs, and Duren took Cedres outside. Though the men had their faces covered by bandannas, another victim inside the apartment recognized Hall as someone he went to school with.

A witness told police he saw Cedres and another man fighting in parking lot, that the other had Cedres in a headlock, and after the witness heard a muffled sound, the man pointed a gun at the witness, who then took off running and heard three more shots.

Hall told police he heard gunshots, and when Nelson went downstairs he shot Duren when Duren tried to re-enter the apartment. One of the victims in the apartment said he did not think Cedres was armed.

As police arrived, they saw a car leave and speed away north on Missouri 7 and tried to pull it over. It ended up in a ditch just north of Pink Hill Road. The license plate on the car was registered to a woman not at the scene and on a different vehicle. The car was not registered to that woman.

Duren was found in the backseat of the car with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies later located Hall at his father's house in rural Grain Valley. Nelson, initially considered a person of interest in the case, also was located by law enforcement.