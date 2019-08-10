Governor Mike Parson on Friday ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Monday at government buildings across the state in honor of State Rep. Rebecca Roeber, who died unexpectedly July 30.

Roeber, 61, was a Republican from Lee’s Summit. She died while on vacation with her family in Colorado and will be laid to rest Monday. Roeber had been severely injured in a car accident four months earlier and had returned home just a week prior to her death.

Roeber was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2014 after working 17 years as a teacher in the Raytown School District. She was chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.

