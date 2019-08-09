The annual Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament last week at the Kirksville Country Club filled the course with teams vying for the title. The winning team, Rapture Salon, shot a blistering round of 55, which was 16 strokes below par. Truman Athletics won the “A” flight with a round of 60, and Team Luman won the “B” flight with a 64.

Rapture Salon included Emily VanRie, Kerri Lord, Nate Leingang and Zach Buchheit. Truman Athletics included Jerry Wollmering, John Wichmann, Charles Hunsaker and Gregg Nesbitt. Team Luman included Drew Luman, Anthony Gordon, Nick McDowell and Taylor McDowell.



