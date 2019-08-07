William “Bill” Cecil Abney, age 76, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Osage Beach, Missouri.

William “Bill” Cecil Abney, age 76, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Bill was born to Cecil and Georgia (Womack) Abney on February 4, 1943 in San Diego, California. Bill often said he was on his 7th life, and in truth, his experiences could fill an average life well lived 7 times over.

Bill loved life because of the people in it, and will be remembered for his commitment to loving all of those who lived it out to its fullest with him.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Liz; his daughter Christina Bahe (Dwayne) and granddaughter Camryn of West Des Moines, Iowa; his daughter Amanda Thompson (Tony) and grandson Nolan and granddaughters Maren and Layla of Elkhart, Iowa; his sister Cecilia “Sis” Staffey (Phillip) of Saint Charles, Illinois; his sister Patricia “Patt” Tesinsky of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; as well as many friends and loved ones who he considered to be his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Georgia Abney and his baby sister Victoria Abney.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday August 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dog Days Bar and Grill in Osage Beach, Missouri.

In honor of Bill’s memory, the family asks that you consider making donations to First Tee of Central Iowa benefiting youth golf opportunities and scholarships. Donations can be made by mail or online by visiting www.thefirstteecentraliowa.org. please designate your contribution using “Bill Abney Memorial.”

