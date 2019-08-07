Dr. Bartley is board certified in family medicine. He cares for patients of all ages, including newborns, children, teens, adults and seniors.

Lake Regional Family Medicine Physician Mitch Bartley, D.O., is now a full-time physician at Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, located at 416 S. Maple St.

Dr. Bartley is board certified in family medicine. He cares for patients of all ages, including newborns, children, teens, adults and seniors. His services include sick/acute visits for such needs as a sore throat or fever, as well as wellness exams, sports physicals, preventive services and chronic disease management. He has been with Lake Regional since 2014.

Dr. Bartley enjoys connecting with his patients. With his pediatric patients, he encourages parents to ask questions and share concerns.

“I believe establishing a good relationship with a child’s physician from a very young age is paramount,” Dr. Bartley said. “Starting soon after birth, there are regularly scheduled well-child visits, which are important to monitor growth and development, as well as to ensure vaccinations are up-to-date. Through these well-child visits, I develop a rapport with both the child and the parents, making acute/sick visits much more tolerable for them, and giving me better insight into the child’s baseline state of health. Knowing a patient and their family well makes recognizing subtle changes much easier, which can lead to better care.”

Dr. Bartley added adult patients receive similar benefits from maintaining a relationship with their primary care physician.

“There is nothing better about my job than the opportunity to get to know someone well and to help guide them as a partner on their health care journey,” he said.

Dr. Bartley earned his medical degree from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. He completed a family medicine residency at Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City, Missouri.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bartley, call Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon at 573-392-5654. View his bio online at lakeregional.com/physicians.

Along with Dr. Bartley, Lake Regional’s primary care team in Eldon includes family medicine providers Eugenia Banina, M.D.; Randall Barnes, D.O.; Patience McCoy, ACNP, PhD; and Julie Russell, FNP; and a pediatrician, Jason Hagely, M.D. In addition, Ken Holt, D.O., provides OB-GYN care in Eldon.