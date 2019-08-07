Lake Regional Health System welcomes primary care physicians Evgeniya Banina, Kimber Guinn and Anton Kosov.

Lake Regional Health System welcomes three primary care physicians.

Evgeniya “Eugenia” Banina, M.D., is an internal medicine physician at Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon. Dr. Banina cares for adults, providing preventive care, chronic disease management and treatment for acute health needs.

Dr. Banina admires the philosophy of Sir William Osler, a founding professor of Johns Hopkins Hospital, who said: “The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease.”

“In my everyday work as a physician, I try to understand the patient and the context of that patient’s problem in order to find an individual approach,” Dr. Banina said. “It is important to design the treatment plan that best fits that patient.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Banina in Eldon, call 573-392-5654.

Kimber Guinn, D.O., is a pediatrician at Lake Regional Clinic – Lake Ozark. Dr. Guinn cares for children from birth through adolescence, providing well visits and care for general pediatric illnesses and concerns.

Dr. Guinn was only 7 years old when a big life change convinced her she wanted to be a doctor.

“I decided to go into medicine when my younger brother was born with a rare disorder,” she said. “He was ill the majority of his life and allowed me to find purpose in medicine. Pediatrics has a special place in my heart.”

As she meets her patients and their families, she invites them to be active participants in their care and health.

“I have honest and open communication with my patients and their families,” Dr. Guinn said. “It is important for families to be heard and understand what is happening in their children’s health.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Guinn in Lake Ozark, call 573-365-2318.

Anton Kosov, M.D., is an internal medicine physician at Lake Regional Clinic - Laurie. Dr. Kosov cares for adults, providing preventive care, chronic disease management and treatment for acute health needs.

Dr. Kosov aims to treat potential problems before they take a toll on a person’s quality of life.

“My way of practicing medicine is to see the patient and the doctor as a team, and my job is to guide and to encourage my patients to make the best possible decisions regarding their own health,” he said.

Dr. Kosov added that he is comfortable caring for patients in the clinic, as well as in the hospital.

“I believe that traditional internal medicine practice — when a doctor follows his patients in the clinic and in the hospital — could offer the best uninterrupted continuity of care and personalized approach.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kosov in Laurie, call 573-374-5263.

For more information on these physicians, including their educational backgrounds, view their bios at lakeregional.com/physicians. For more information on Lake Regional’s seven primary care clinics, visit lakeregional.com/clinics.