Dr. Shirley Watkins, of Linn Creek, was recently honored for serving as a professor at Webster University’s Rolla Metropolitan Campus for over 15 years.

Throughout her tenure, Watkins, who serves as an adjunct full professor, has taught a variety of courses for the university’s MA in Counseling program. This fall, she is scheduled to teach for the university’s Walker School of Business as well.

Dr. Greg Edwards, director of the Webster Rolla campus, said he considers it a privilege to work with Watkins.

“Dr. Watkins is one of the most caring, nurturing, and knowledgeable professors I’ve ever met,” Edwards said. “She creates the most welcoming, unique classroom environment, but she also sets high expectations and helps her students continue to grow as professionals.”

Although Watkins was honored for 15 years of service, her ties to the university actually date back much father. On top of being a dedicated professor for Webster University, she is also a member of the Class of 1998, having been a student in Rolla campus’s inaugural MA in Counseling cohort.

Since graduating from the Webster Rolla program, Watkins went on to complete a doctorate in psychology and become a licensed clinical psychologist. For more information about Webster Rolla, visit www.webster.edu/rolla or call 573-368-4569.