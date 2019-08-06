Ray Miller Elementary School Principal Kristin VanRie is entering her second year as the building’s top administrator, and still begins each day the same way.

“I pull into the parking lot every morning and I have to pinch myself because becoming principal of Ray Miller was my dream for so long,” she said. “I turned 50 and I got my dream job, and I don’t think that happens to too many people.

“You could offer me $30,000 more to be a principal in a bigger city and I would have absolutely no interest. I love this school, I love my teachers. We really have created a family here.”

She’s still relatively new to her current job, but VanRie is hardly new to education in Kirksville. She taught for 20 years and then was Ray Miller’s assistant principal for eight years before ascending to the top position.

Her focus last year was improving the school’s climate and culture, working to make Ray Miller Elementary a place where teachers, staff and students wanted to be every day. There were external changes, such as painting some metal beams to look like pencils, but the most important stuff went on inside.

“I want the school to look like a friendly place and the minute you walk in the door I want you to feel it,” VanRie said. “I think my strength as a leader is that I’m a good motivator.”

Students coming back to school this month will experience new science curriculum recently purchased and implemented by the district. It brings a hands-on approach that places students in the roles of scientists and engineers in various exercises.

“I think the kids are just going to love it. The teachers are really excited. We’ve had a lot of new curriculum over the past few years, but the teachers are so excited about Amplify that they’re even willing to come in the week before school for some professional development,” VanRie said.

The hands-on approach to learning is something schools like Kirksville are continuing to expand.

“If it’s good for pre-schoolers and kindergarteners, why doesn’t it make sense for third, fourth and fifth graders? That’s how we learn best,” VanRie said. “You could sit at a desk and do a math worksheet or you could be manipulating materials so you understand what area and perimeter are. Learning by doing.”

Families will see a significant change when report cards are delivered at the end of the first quarter, as Ray Miller shifts to standards reference grading. The simple subject and letter grade will be replaced by lists concepts from the Missouri Learning Standards and indications of whether a student has mastered the concept.

“It will be more specific and parents will have a much better understanding of exactly what their children are learning and where they are at as far as mastery,” VanRie said.

There’s still a while to go until then, but the first day of school is just around the corner. VanRie said she hopes teachers have enjoyed their well-deserved time away and she can’t wait for them to return.

“People don’t realize how hard teachers work. It’s the most rewarding job, but it’s very, very exhausting,” she said “They need the break but I want them back here. It’s just more fun when they’re here.”