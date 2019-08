The Seasons Ridge Lady Golf League members hold a check in the amount of $500. This check was donated to the Tornado Relief Fund of Eldon. The funds were raised this spring from their annual ladies guest day . Pictured in the photo: Front kneeling: Beth Halsell, Karen Pither and D'Ann Reyerin Standing, left to right: Lisa Tussey, Sandy Breeding, Nancie Duncan, Jan Spangler, Cheri Rhodes and Pat Jenkins.