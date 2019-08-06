A fatal crash in Morgan County claimed the life of a 33-year-old man Monday night.

Dylan M. Rex, 33, of Stover, was driving his 2012 Polaris Ranger UTV on Bee Sting Dr. traveling southbound. Rex crossed the center line of the roadway and travelled off the left side of the road. The Polaris struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle was totaled.

Rex was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

This is Troop F's 2nd fatality of August and 36th of 2019.