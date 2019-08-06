Camdenton residents shopping at Walmart today and in the future will be greeted with a large, black tower near the self-checkout. Walmart employees confirm that this is a soon-to-be-finished pickup tower for online orders.

No, it's not a tower to the moon.

Essentially, the tower will allows for all online orders to be centrally located in this tower for easy pickup. The tower was delivered today and should be ready to use by the end of the month.

With this inclusion, sources say that online car pickup will also be making its way to Camdenton. All of this is with the growing effort by the supermarket chain to increase online revenue and online sales.