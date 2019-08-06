Navigational restrictions will be in effect during the 2019 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout regatta. The no wake restriction for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout event includes the main channel from the 31.5-mile mark to the 36-mile mark and will begin at 9 a.m. both days of the event.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to make the public aware of the following:



Navigational restrictions will be in effect during the 2019 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout regatta. The no wake restriction for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout event includes the main channel from the 31.5-mile mark to the 36-mile mark and will begin at 9 a.m. both days of the event. Due to the number of spectator vessels expected at the event, additional navigational restrictions will be put into place on Saturday, August 25, only. An extended idle speed area will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will include the main channel from the 31.5-mile mark downstream to approximately the 21-mile mark. The extended idle speed area is in addition to the no wake restriction implemented for the event itself. The majority of the boating traffic exits the event in a downstream direction. Thus, the extended navigational restrictions will assist in maintaining a safe boating environment and preventing property damage.



A map of the area highlighting the designated no wake restricted areas has been posted to the Water Patrol Division website:



https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/WaterPatrol/index.html



A photo of the map can be found also with this news release on the Patrol's website.



“The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout has grown into an extremely large marine event. Permitting this type of an event on a public waterway requires additional restrictions,” said Col. Olson. “The safety of the public and the protection of property must remain our priorities. The cooperation and patience of the boating public regarding these restrictions is certainly appreciated."



The race event takes place on August 24 and 25, 2019, with a significantly larger crowd expected on the first day. The Patrol will conduct enforcement operations throughout the restricted areas during the affected times.



Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!



